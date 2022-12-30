Gloria Porter-Carver Dec 30, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLORIA JEAN PORTER-CARVER, 78, of Dry Branch, WV, passed away on December 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Arrangement Gloria Jean Porter-carver Gloria Porter-carver Funeral Home Branch Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wayne P. Powell William Dale Greene Bob R. Boggs Elizabeth Ann Fortson Johanna Tully Guy William Klein Corky Griffith James "J.C." Carroll Billups Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'