GLORIA SUE WASHBURN ATKINS passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021, at the age of 89 after suffering a stroke. She died in Morgantown, WV, where she had lived with her daughter for almost 10 years. Her mind was sharp, and she remained engaged right up until the last 3 weeks of her life.
Gloria was born in Racine, WV -- the seventh of nine children born to Julia and Jack Washburn. Raised during the depression, she stayed true throughout her life to the values her family instilled -- hard work, thriftiness and perseverance. She contracted polio when she was eight years old, and it affected her mobility for the rest of her life. Nevertheless, she reigned as Miss Sherman, graduated from Morris Harvey College with a degree in education, and taught high school biology and civics until she retired to raise her own daughter. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Atkins, in 1958 and remained his faithful companion until his death in 2002. Together they had one child, Betsy Anne, in whom they invested all their love.
Betsy will always appreciate her mother's great interest in nature and in learning. Together they fed the wild birds, studied insects, grew flowers, and enjoyed the changing seasons. In Gloria's memory, her family will continue to maintain a bluebird house, plant flowers for the butterflies and keep a yard friendly for the bees and the fireflies. For others who would like to do something in her memory, her family encourages you to stay current, to vote, and to get your vaccines because Gloria was alsopassionate about these things. She listened to local news every morning, watched national news every night and read the Charleston Gazette at bedtime; she never missed a chance to cast her ballot; and because of the way polio affected her life, she was a vocal advocate for vaccines, getting the COVID vaccine as soon as it was available to her.
Surviving in addition to her daughter, Betsy Miller, are her grandchildren Griffin and Nora and her son-in-law, Paul, who cared for her as if she were his own mother. She also leaves one sister, Linda, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings Jesse, Sylvia, Aggie, Mary Jane, Lucy and John.
Gloria donated her body to West Virginia University's Human Gift Registry for use in medical science. This was her longtime plan because in her heart, she was always an educator. A memorial service will be held for her at a later date when her ashes are returned. Gloria often described herself as "a tough old bird" because she endured life and health struggles that could certainly have been her undoing. Her family is thankful she can now rest easy. She will be missed.