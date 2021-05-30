GLORIA THELMA HENSLEY, 81, died May 21, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Calvary Apostolic church, Hurricane Creek Hurricane, WV. A private family burial will be held on Wed. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. The family will receive friends on Tues. at the church from 5-7 p.m.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.