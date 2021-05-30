Thank you for Reading.

GLORIA THELMA HENSLEY, 81, died May 21, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Calvary Apostolic church, Hurricane Creek Hurricane, WV. A private family burial will be held on Wed. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. The family will receive friends on Tues. at the church from 5-7 p.m.

