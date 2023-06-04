Thank you for Reading.

Gloriabelle Hall Pfost
GLORIABELLE HALL PFOST, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and her daughters on May 30, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Cleo "Dub" Pfost, her daughters, Regina Infantino (CJ), Renee Chapman (Phil), and Yvette Fulks, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

