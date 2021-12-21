Thank you for Reading.

GOLDA MARIE FALLS, 83 of Sutton WV went home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, at Braxton Health Center and Rehab Sutton WV.

She was born September 6, 1938, at Newton WV, she was the daughter of the late Ell and Rosa (Runion) Falls.

Golda is survived by her sisters, Martha of Clendenin, Rosalee, Nina Mae, Audry, and Nancy of Ivydale WV. Brothers Ell Edward, Reedy, Harold of Phillip.

Funeral will be Tuesday December 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Wilson Smith Funeral Home in Clay with Pastor Tobby Mitchell. Burial will be at the Falls Family Cemetery.

Friends may call 1hr prior to the service.

Online condolence can be left for the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com

Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Falls Family.

