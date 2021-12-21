Golda Marie Falls Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLDA MARIE FALLS, 83 of Sutton WV went home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, at Braxton Health Center and Rehab Sutton WV.She was born September 6, 1938, at Newton WV, she was the daughter of the late Ell and Rosa (Runion) Falls.Golda is survived by her sisters, Martha of Clendenin, Rosalee, Nina Mae, Audry, and Nancy of Ivydale WV. Brothers Ell Edward, Reedy, Harold of Phillip.Funeral will be Tuesday December 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Wilson Smith Funeral Home in Clay with Pastor Tobby Mitchell. Burial will be at the Falls Family Cemetery.Friends may call 1hr prior to the service.Online condolence can be left for the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.comWilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Falls Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falls Family Cemetery Marie Funeral Home Christianity Worship Wilson Smith Wv Ell Edward Burial Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roy “Fido” Schaible Blank Rita Louise Thomas Blank Rocky B. Scarberry Grace Marie Galvin Justine Stickler McCallister Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar