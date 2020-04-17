GOLDEN SKEENS, 94, of Webster Springs, passed away April 13, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.