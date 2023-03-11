GOLDIE L. "BLACKIE" HOWELL, 86 of Ohley passed away on March 7, 2023 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
GOLDIE L. "BLACKIE" HOWELL, 86 of Ohley passed away on March 7, 2023 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband: Clarence "Moon" Howell, sons: James "Buddy", Kevin, Clarence "Kayo" Jr, Mark, Patrick "Pat"and Terry Howell, daughters: Sharon Kay Howell and Debra Dingess, parents: Charles B. and Refonna Haywood Kay, step-father: Joseph Miller and sisters: Helen "Dixie" Dunn and Hattie Jo Randolph.
She leaves behind her children to cherish her memory, sons: Billy (Danielle) Howell of Ohley, Rick (Missy) Howell of Shrewsbury, Phillip (Howie) Howell of South Carolina, daughters: Diana Howell of Chesapeake, Cindy Miller of Ohio, Sarah (Steve) Hicks of Maryland, Loretta Williams of Indiana and sister: Jenny Clark of Gallipolis, OH.
Blackie cherished her grandchildren more than anything and leaves behind 24 grandkids, 34 great grandkids and 11 great great grandkids. She also leaves behind her lifelong best friend: Linda Howell Carver, special family friend: Jeremy "Hook" Hamilton and her beloved dog Clyde who always watched over her.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Glasgow Nursing and Rehab Center and Kanawha Hospice for the great care they gave Blackie while she was there.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Joe McClung officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.