GOLDIE MARIE KIDD SHAMBLIN, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2021, in Enid, Oklahoma, after a long battle with dementia. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

