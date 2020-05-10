ALFRED N. "AL" LEAVITT, 83, of South Charleston, son of the late Forrest and Mary Leavitt, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston.
He retired as Police Chief for the South Charleston Police Department. Al began his career in law enforcement in 1964 and arose through the ranks over the years, finally retiring as chief in 1994. Al also played an active and vital role in establishing the Police Memorial that is displayed at the West Virginia Cultural Center on the grounds of the WV State Capitol complex. He was a member of the South Charleston F.O.P. Lodge where he was instrumental in the building of the lodge and police firing range. He was also Past-President of the State F.O.P. Lodge. Al was a certified NRA firearms instructor and taught countless gun safety classes over the years. After his retirement, he was appointed as the Director of the Juvenile Detention Center in Dunbar. After his retirement from the Detention Center, he began working for the WV Senate during legislative sessions.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Leavitt, and a half-brother, Elliott Lee Smith.
Surviving, beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth Leavitt; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Mandi Leavitt; grandchildren, Kaelee Katherine Leavitt and Hunter Michael Leavitt.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Due to the Coronavirus, please understand there will be a limited number of people permitted in the mortuary at a time.