ALICE (FIELDS) COX, 84, of South Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Brookdale Charleston Gardens under Hospice Care.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James P. Cox, Sr; by her parents, Owen and Elsie Fields; and sister, Marjorie Harris. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her children: Kimberlee Kill, James P. Cox, Jr (Melissa), Marjorie "Kitty" Wilson (Wayne), Brothers-in-Law, whom she loved like sons: Larry "Bo" Cox (Michelle), Michael Cox (Kristy); Grandchildren: Kara Burns (Andrew), Kristin Pagliero (Juliano), Alison Pedrick (Brian), Celeste Goodnight (Justin); Great- Grandchildren: James, Matthew, Domenic, Wyatt, Acadia and Nico, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a 1956 graduate of South Charleston High School and graduated from Morris Harvey College where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts in English. Alice was a dedicated teacher in Kanawha County Schools, teaching 27 years at Sissonville Jr / Middle School, where she was sponsor of the Student Council. After retirement, Alice was an active volunteer with the Thomas Hospital Auxiliary. Alice participated in the Silver Sneakers program at South Charleston Recreation Center for many years. She enjoyed the fellowship of the other members and made many beloved friends in these groups. Most of all, Alice loved spending time on the farm in Gandeeville with her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, September 18, 2023 at Ignite Church-3725 Charleston Road, Gandeeville, WV 25243. She will be laid to rest in the Gandeeville Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
The family wishes to share their gratitude for the care received by Dr. Ziad Kahwash, Dr. John Frame, Coalfield Health Center's Nurse Practitioners Jamie Brunetti & Celeste Goodnight and Hospice Care staff. Also, the family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens for their care and compassion to Alice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gandeeville Cemetery Fund, 74 Hinzman Hill Road; Gandeeville WV 25243. Please reference Alice F. Cox.