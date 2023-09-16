Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Alice (Fields) Cox

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

ALICE (FIELDS) COX, 84, of South Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Brookdale Charleston Gardens under Hospice Care.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James P. Cox, Sr; by her parents, Owen and Elsie Fields; and sister, Marjorie Harris. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her children: Kimberlee Kill, James P. Cox, Jr (Melissa), Marjorie "Kitty" Wilson (Wayne), Brothers-in-Law, whom she loved like sons: Larry "Bo" Cox (Michelle), Michael Cox (Kristy); Grandchildren: Kara Burns (Andrew), Kristin Pagliero (Juliano), Alison Pedrick (Brian), Celeste Goodnight (Justin); Great- Grandchildren: James, Matthew, Domenic, Wyatt, Acadia and Nico, and many nieces and nephews.

