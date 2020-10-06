ALICE LOUISE DUNLAP, 89, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a short illness. Alice was known by all as Lou. She was one of ten children born to Mitchell and Ella Runyan and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ohley R. Dunlap; sister, Doorothy St. Clair; brothers, Leo Runyan, Rev. Harold Runyan, Douglas Runyan.
Lou is survived by two sons, Stanley R. Dunlap (Julie) of Nashville, TN, David W. Dunlap (Tonya) of South Charleston; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hess, Stella Atkinson, Saundra Goff; brothers, Claude Runyan, Wesley Runyan.
Lou was a housewife that loved to decorate her home and work in her yard. She was a loving mother to her two sons and was very proud of their accomplishments. Lou dearly loved her grand and great-grandchildren with all her heart.
There will be a private graveside service with immediate family only. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.