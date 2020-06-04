ALLEN LEWIS HARRAH, 85, of Hurricane, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Bellaire at Devonshire, Hurricane.
He was born in Charleston and a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, as well as the University of Alaska. He served in the U.S. Army where he was a commissioned Lieutenant.
At the age of 13, he became fascinated with organs where his love for organs ranged from tinkering, to directing operations, to actually building organs. He spent most of his adult life in the music business and served in a number of capacities ranging from sales to company ownership, as well as serving on many boards of directors. He also is a past President of Rodgers Organ Company and in the late 70s he founded the Harrah/Van Zoeren Pipe Organ Company.
After becoming president of Rodgers Organ Company, he convinced CBS to purchase the Harrah/Van Zoeren Company and incorporate it into the Rodgers Company. Later, he negotiated with the 2nd Baptist Church of Houston to build a mammoth pipe organ for their new sanctuary, which at that time was one of the largest pipe organs to be built in one stage. Allen has also served as a consultant on a number of organ installations in the United States, Europe and Asia. He left the organ business briefly to work with the Walter and Emily Spivey Foundation which was responsible for the building Spivey Hall in Morrow, Ga., an internationally recognized performing arts center. His most significant local work is the Harrah Symphonic Organ, the massive organ at the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane, which is one of the largest pipe organ/digital consoles in the world.
Surviving, brother, Dick Harrah; half-brother, James Harrah; uncle, Wayne Dawson; nieces and nephews, Mary Kay Harrah Walker, Karen Lehman, Rick Harrah, Mark Harrah, Dave Harrah, Jimmy Harrah, Scott Harrah.
Private family service will be held at the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane, with Rev. Ron Stoner and Rev. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire of Devonshire and HospiceCare for the wonderful care and kindness that was given to Allen and his family during his illness.
Good Shepherd Mortuary is handling the arrangements.