ALMA JOYCE LAVENDER LITTERAL, 87, daughter of the late Luther and Perry Crawford, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Clark's Christian Care Home, East Bank.
She was a member of the Little Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Chelyan, and was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake, W.Va. Alma was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing quilting and dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to spend the winter months in Florida as she has for the past 18-plus years.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Lavender Sr..,and second husband, Carlton Litteral; grandson, Jason Lavender; several brothers and sisters.
Surviving, son and daughter-in-law, Howard Jr. and Joyce Lavender; daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and David Deweese, Brenda and Danny Stanley, Valerie and Todd Martin; sister, Clorenia Hodge; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastors Jonathan Deweese (her grandson) and Kevin King officiating. Burial will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Clark's Christian Care and Hospice Care for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Alma and her family during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.