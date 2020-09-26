ALYSSA MARIE HARTWELL, 26, of St Albans WV, left this world on September 18, 2020.
She is survived by Nate Jacobs and their children, Oliver and Charlea; mother, Christi, step-father, Ronald Holmes, step-mother, Davi Hartwell; brothers, Elijah Haynes and Ben Hill; grandparents, Donna Edwards, Wanda Hartwell; great-grandparents, Barbara and Charles Gillespie and many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dustin Hartwell; aunt, Michelle Douglas; grandfather, William Gillespie.
Alyssa was dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Those who knew her will undoubtedly feel her absence. May her memory be held in profound respect and her soul in eternal peace. There's still beauty ahead.. straight out of ashes.
A memorial ceremony will be held privately at a later date. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.