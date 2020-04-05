ANGELA CHRISTINE WAUGH MORGAN, "Angie," 57, of Charleston, passed away April 2, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family after a 9-year battle with cancer.
She was born on April 30, 1962, in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Collett "Red" and Pauline Waugh, Roy and Ruby Gwinn, and father and mother-in-law, Gene and June Morgan.
Angie is survived by husband of 35 years, Brett "Buzzy" Morgan; daughter, Jenny Morgan (Russ Hunt) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; son, John Morgan (Catherine Hrabak) of Marysville, Ohio; parents, Jay and Chris Waugh of Charleston; sister, Cheri Waugh (Kelley Lester) of Carolina Shores, N.C.; faithful beagle dog, Olive; nieces and nephews Matt, Sarah, Katie, Riley, and Kadyn Friend of Charleston, Andy Young of Charleston; sisters-in-law, Lory Kidd (Harold) and Cary Young of Charleston, Cindi Whitmire (Drennen) of Auburn, Ala.; Aunt Linda "LaLa" Augustine of Englewood, Fla.; Uncle Bill Tate (Linda) of Yakima, Wash.; cousins, Harold "Brother" Wheeler of Tampa, Fla., Patty "BeeGee" McIntosh (Brett) of Bradenton, Fla., Jim Tate (Sheri) of Woodenville, Wash. She is also survived by other countless relatives and special friends.
Angie graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1980. Angie and Buzzy raised their children in Sissonville, where Angie was a very active member of the community. She was a wonderful wife and mother whose greatest joy in life was raising her children. Angie loved spending time with her family and friends, kayaking, bicycling, cold Mich Ultra, sitting on the beach, the Greenbrier river, dancing and singing with her Yaya sisters, the Grand Canyon, and anything outdoors. Angie found joy in everything she did and lived each day to the fullest. She was beloved by everyone who knew her and impacted the lives so many people.
When you think of Angie, its not how she died that you should remember but rather how she lived. Oh, how she lived.
Special thank you to Dr. Konda, Dr. Shah, Ye Zhou, Becky, Krista, and the rest of the neuroendocrine team at the Ohio State James Cancer Hospital, the neuroendocrine team at the University of Virginia, Dr. Mark Douglas, Dr. Joe White, and Jo and Isabel at HospiceCare for their care provided to Angie throughout her journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pelotonia, a cycling fundraiser for cancer research at the Ohio State James Cancer Hospital. Angie and Jenny rode for Team Buckeye in 2017. Donations can be made at https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/ .
A party celebrating Angie's life will be held at a later date that is TBD.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.