Angela Dalton Francis
ANGELA DALTON FRANCIS, 61, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at CAMC General after a year-long battle with cancer.

She was born October 29, 1961, daughter of the late Kenneth Leon Dalton & Joyce FayBrumfield Dalton of Hurt, VA.

