ANGELA DALTON FRANCIS, 61, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at CAMC General after a year-long battle with cancer.
She was born October 29, 1961, daughter of the late Kenneth Leon Dalton & Joyce FayBrumfield Dalton of Hurt, VA.
She was a loving, caring, & selfless wife, mother, & friend, a dedicated member of The Crossing Baptist Church, & was a preschool teacher for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years Ronald Lloyd Francis; daughter Kristy Francis Howard & her husband Nicholas Corey Howard, who are expecting her first grandchild, & her "granddog" Sullivan; brother Steven Dalton & his wife Susan; brother-in-law Donald Francis & his significant other Melissa Harold; nieces Lauren Harris & her husband Troy & sons Rowan & Lincoln, Katlyn Dalton, Madison Dalton & Samantha Francis; aunts Gladys Ward, Eliza Adams & her fiancé John Cassell, Becky Brumfield & Louise Brumfield; many cousins; & special friends Pam Napier & Kerstin Halstead.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Crossing Baptist Church at 2031 Harrison Avenue, St. Albans. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Stan Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Cunningham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to make donations please consider the Homeless Ministry at The Crossing.
