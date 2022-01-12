Good Shepherd Mortuary
God took home one of His most beautiful angels ANTOINETTE (TONI) TALLARICO VAN METER 68 of South Charleston, WV passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 after a courageous battle from a lifetime of complications of diabetes, coronary artery disease, CLL and MDS.
Toni was a lifetime resident of South Charleston and a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She graduated 1973 from South Charleston High School and Ben Franklin Career and Technical Center, where she studied Computer Science. Toni worked 25 years for the State of WV. At the age of 20 she became the supervisor over ISSD data entry. She retired in 2008 from the State Tax Dept. as a Corporate Tax Audit Clerk.
Toni was a free spirit with a little bit of a wild side and made friends easily. She loved music and loved to dance, fast cars and motorcycles. Toni loved Myrtle Beach and riding the Harley to Myrtle Beach bike week. Toni was a big NASCAR fan. Jeff Gordon #24 was her favorite driver. Toni also had a bit of Gypsy in her and loved her jewelry, especially Effie jewelry. Toni was very involved in Special Olympics Kanawha County and was known as the Quarter Lady. She gave out quarters to the Special Olympic bowlers for every strike that they made. She had a love of animals especially her Golden retriever, Angel.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents Samuel A. and Betty Y. Tallarico and also her father-in-law Burley E. Van Meter. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Michael E. Van Meter and sons Sam A. Van Meter and David M. Van Meter. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Ellen Providenti (John), Patricia A. Sowers (Rick), Betsy Steele (Bruce), and Kathy Richards (Wayne), mother-in-law Elizabeth Van Meter, brother-in-law Timothy E. Van Meter (Ann), sister-in-law Sheila Van Meter (Tanus) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Toni and Mike would like to thank Dr. Cohen and all of the CAMC Memorial Hospital 5 South Oncology doctors, nurses and staff for the great care we received and also the Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital for their great care.
A visitation will be held on Saturday January 15th, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Parish 305 E Street South Charleston, WV from 11 to 1 p.m. Masks are required.
Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 Fifth Avenue South Charleston, WV is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the MDS foundation, American Diabetes Association, or Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital.