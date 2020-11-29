BARBARA L. SHAFFER, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Barbara spent her childhood working on her family's farm in Sand Fork, where she grew into a resilient, independent woman. She is survived by her sister, Frances, and brother-in-law Lambert Fitzwater, of Glenville, as well as her son Mark Shaffer, of Charleston, and daughter Connie Bays, of Hurricane. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shafitri Brunson, Neils Shaffer, Aishina Shaffer, Jonathan Lester, Amber Ingraham and Jennifer Fraizer. Barbara had eight great grandchildren: Emiliana, Cameron, Lilly, Ayden, Logan, Haley, Malachi and Phoenix. Her nephews are Teddy and Wriston Fitzwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Flo Peters, and sisters Janet and Maxine, who was her best friend.
Barbara was a beacon of light in the lives of all who loved her. She loved spending time with family, and spent many spring and summer days out in her garden.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.