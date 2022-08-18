BENNY THOMAS McNEELEY, SR, age 80, of Saint Albans, WV, sadly left us on Saturday, August 13, 2022, following a long illness.
Benny formerly lived in Oak Hill WV, & Fredericksburg, VA.
Benny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Jill (Rob) Pettit, Rita (David) Witmer, Judy Moore, & Benny (Misty) McNeeley, Jr.; grandchildren, Sarah (Charlie) Gaquerel, Amanda (Ray) Reynolds, Amy (Daniel) Stover, David Witmer V, Liberty Moore, Ryleigh & Brynnlee McNeeley; great-grandchildren Ray-Ray, Kaylie, Savannah, Lacey, Lilly, Carleigh and Adee; a special brother-in-law, Paul (Tammy) Coffman; special friends, Jonathan & Jennifer Pauley, and future son-in-law, Junior Smith, along with many nieces, nephews, & extended family to celebrate his life across the country.
Benny was the seventh of twelve children of Virtie and Minnie McNeeley, of Pea Ridge Rd, Oak Hill, WV. He is survived by seven of his siblings: Nancy Evans, Patsy Burgess, Sue Joslin, Jerri Smith, Robert McNeeley, David McNeeley and Danny McNeeley. He is preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Benny was a hardworking man of few words. There were two things in life you couldn't do to Benny. Mess with his kids or mess with his tools. Both, in his eyes, were crossing the line. His primary hobby was woodworking. He enjoyed making cradles, hope chests & furniture for his family.
Benny would give you the shirt off his back. There were very few things Benny couldn't fix, repair or build. If Benny didn't have a tool, he created a tool, gaining his nickname of "Inspector Gadget" from his co-workers. After his retirement, Benny dedicated his life to help raise his grand-children, especially David & Liberty.
Benny has left behind shoes that no man will ever fill.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hubbard House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston WV 25387, or visit hospicecarewv.org. Hubbard House West, in South Charleston, is staffed by a loving and caring group that provided the most loving care to Benny in his final days. His family will be forever grateful for their kindness.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date, in Saint Albans WV, and a burial in Fredericksburg, VA, where most of his immediate family.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
