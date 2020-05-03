BOBBIE LEE COCHRAN, 87, of Elkview, daughter of the late Robert L. Totten, Sr. and Ruby Miller Totten, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Marmet on November 2, 1932.
Bobbie was a longtime bookkeeper for The Answer Ministries and was a lifelong member of the former Darlington United Methodist Church in South Charleston.
She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her family. Bobbie was a dedicated Christian who loved to serve the Lord.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Cochran; and sisters, Virginia Dare and Shirley Smith.
Surviving, daughter, Joan Cochran; brothers, Paul Totten, Jack Totten, and Jr. Totten; special niece and nephew, Melissa and Bobby Eren; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Evangelist Jr. Totten officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.