Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
BOBBY ARNOLD FIZER, 83, of Loudendale, son of the late Arnold and Beatrice Fizer, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at home. He served in the US Air Force and was a retired Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff and also retired as a firefighter for the Charleston Fire Department. Bobby most recently retired as an assessor for the Kanawha County Assessor's Office. He was an avid beach and sun lover. Bobby especially loved animals and enjoyed donating to various animal charities. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks Lodge and Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Fizer; brothers, Jack and Donnie Fizer; sister, Joan Shafer.
Surviving, daughters, Elizabeth Mace and her husband Bruce, of Nitro, Lisa Mullins and her husband Danny Mullins of Loudendale; son, Paul Willson and his wife Karen of Rock Hill, SC; sister Helen Cherry of St. Albans; grandchildren, Danielle, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Grant, Zack; great-great grandchildren, Meredith, Brently, Brayden.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Chuck Pennington officiating. Entombment will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.