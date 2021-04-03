BRENDA WOOLDRIDGE JOHNSON, of Belle, youngest daughter of the late Joe Woodrow and Beatrice Carr Blaylock, went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2021. She was born in Orgas, WV
Brenda spent many years in civic duties for numerous organizations including the United Way and the Red Cross. She also served as Secretary for the Kanawha County PTA Council. She retired from Sears Department Store with 25 years of service. Brenda graduated from Sherman High School and attended WV Southern Nazarene Bible College. Her husband pastored churches in Cross Lanes, Marlinton, Loudendale and Dille Nazarene and she became a member of each of these. She and her husband served 10 years as Directors of the Adult Ministries for the WV Southern District. Brenda was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Missionary President and held a Bible study class for many years.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Rick Blaylock; sisters, Babara Sebok, Charlotte Cantley, Glenna Pettit.
Surviving, husband, Rev. Rev. Henry Johnson; daughter, Kellie Burgess and her husband Tim of Charleston; sons, Barry Wooldridge of St. Albans, Lance Wooldridge and his wife Mary of Lancaster, SC; step-sons, Kevin Johnson of Goshen, OH, Jeremy Johnson and his wife Mary of Wilmington, OH, Andy Hamilton of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1:00 PM Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. David Clark officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
Please observe Covid-19 regulations by social distancing and wearing a mask during the visitation and service.