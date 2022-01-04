Good Shepherd Mortuary
CAMELLIA "CAMMY" L. TAYLOR, 59, of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Hartwell Williams; infant son, Lucas Taylor; husband, who was her soul-mate, Steve Taylor.
Cammy was employed by Wal-Mart, Nitro, where she worked in the Deli department and was a 1981 graduate of South Charleston High School. She absolutely loved her kids and grand-babies, they were the center of her life. She was a long-time fan of the Pittsburg Steelers. Cammy was always helping and loving people regardless of her own struggles.
Surviving, step-daughter, Cheona Morgan (Alan); son, Casey Taylor (Savannah); daughter, Destiny Taylor (Ryan); grandchildren, who made up the entirety of her world, Raegan Taylor (13), Owen Morgan (11), Kennedy Taylor (9), Eli Morgan (9), Asa Morgan (7), Easton Johnson (5), Oakley Johnson (4), Paislee Johnson (2); brother, Matthew Williams (66); sister, Dilene Kilgore (70).
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.