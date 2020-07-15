CAROL JANE PENNINGTON, 79, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Walter and Martha Pennington, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was a longtime and faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Charleston, where she served in the United Methodist Women, a youth leader and a Sunday School Teacher. Carol was a graduate of Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) and the Kanawha Valley Technical High School.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Eads; sisters, Dora Totten and Virginia "Jenny" Clark; and brother, Sam Pennington.
Surviving, children, Margaret (Norman) Dotson, Mary Eads, James Eads; brother, Burt Pennington; sisters, Marie Shaffer, Barbara (William) Kitchen; grandchildren, Bethany (Jeremy) Hudnall, Zachary Dotson, Jamie Eads, Allen Eads, Brietta Kennedy and Kaiya (Garret) Roark; great-grandchildren, Gwen Kennedy, Sebastian Roark; many special friends and nieces and nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Dawn Eads.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Steve White, Rev. Paul Mateer and Rev. Jim Burgess officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Entombment will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Because of guidelines during this pandemic, we ask that social distancing be observed and there will be a limited amount of people allowed in the mortuary at a time.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Kindred At Home employees, HospiceCare, Jim Burgess, Steve White and Elizabeth "Betsy" Green for all they have done for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.