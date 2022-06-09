Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
CAROL LOU PETTRY GARLOW peacefully went to be with her Lord on the evening of June 5, 2022 at the age of 65. In recent years, Carol suffered from Alzheimer's Dementia. Her strength of character and fathomless love for the Lord and those around her permeated every aspect of her life and is her legacy.
She was born on June 24, 1956 with her twin sister Cheryl, to Janice Groom and were adopted together by Ernest and Betty Pettry in Saint Albans, WV. Carol met and married the love of her life Gene Garlow on June 24, 1988, and they raised three children together.
She was met in heaven by her parents Janice Groom, Ernest and Betty Pettry, sister Kalle Swoope, and sister Sue Stover.
She is survived by her husband Eugene (Gene) Garlow II of Poca WV, twin sister Cheryl Eary of Charleston WV, daughter Sarah Shaffer (Jeff) of Ohio, son Eugene (Trey) Garlow III of S. Charleston WV and daughter Miranda Blankenbicker (Joby) of North Carolina, and three grandchildren Cooper, Connor, and Kendall. She will be greatly missed by and loved by all of her extended family and many, many friends.
Service will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family wishes to thank HospiceCare and Teays Valley Assisted Living for the wonderful care provided during her last days. The caring, compassion, flexibility, graciousness, and love extended to Carol, and our family was truly overwhelming and helped ease the burden as we all strived to meet her needs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Alzheimer's Association of WV or HospiceCare of WV.