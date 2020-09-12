CAROLE MORTON MICHAEL, 63, of South Charleston went home to the Lord on September 10th, 2020. Carole was a lifelong resident of Charleston. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, family and friends, co-workers, and fellow church members. Carole worked at the Department of Environmental Protection and previously had a career of over 30 years as a CT Tech at Thomas Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2018. She received a Master's Degree from West Virginia University, a Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State College, an Associate Degree from the University of Charleston, and was a proud graduate of the former Stonewall Jackson High School.
Carole lived a life of faith and service and enjoyed helping others however she could. She was very involved with her church, Bible Center Church in Charleston, and made many dear friends during her years as a member there. She volunteered in numerous ministries and outreach programs, including the infant nursery, the Maker's Center, the prayer team outreach, and greeted on Sunday mornings. She also enjoyed attending various group bible studies and classes.
Carole is survived by many loving family members who will miss her dearly: Her children, Anthony and Allison Michael of South Charleston. Her siblings: Harriet (Sam) Caldwell of Pensacola, Ruth (Danny) McGuire of Radford, Ann (CG) Clayton of Somerset, William Morton of Charleston, David (Kim) Morton of Charleston, and Marie (Bob) Sharp of Sebastian as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.
A private service will be held for her immediate family, with Bill Tanzey, pastor and loving friend, officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a future date for her extended family, friends, and co-workers. Carole's children, Anthony and Allison, will provide further information on this as details are available. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.