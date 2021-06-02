Stewart
CAROLYN KATHERINE STEWART, 65, of Cross Lanes, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Shooter, went home to be with the Lord Friday May 28, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. She was faithful and dedicated member of the Hometown Apostolic Church, Hometown, WV. She retired from Air Gas with many years of service. Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, who dearly loved her family and friends and would always end her conversations with "I love you". With her giving and caring heart for others, Carolyn would always welcome strangers, or anyone in need.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Franklin Pruett Stewart; son, Charles "CJ" Stewart.
Surviving, daughters, Carolyn "Kathy" Stewart of Cross Lanes, Shelia A. Cook (John) of North Carolina, Hope R. Stewart of Cross Lanes; sister, Brenda Keefer (James); grandchildren, Hollie Noelle Cook, Victoria Grace Cook, Levi Jaxson Cook of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Beth Hamby (Chad), Shawn Keefer, Aaron Gibbs (Cassie); sister-in-law, Victoria Pruett and family; brother-in-law, James "Jimmy" Pruett and family.
Service will be 12 noon Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Hometown Apostolic Church, 204 Second Ave. S,Hometown, WV 25109, with Pastor Joel Sites and Pastor William Carter officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.