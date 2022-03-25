Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
CAROLYN ROSE MOORE, 84, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Helen and Marvin C. Kidd, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
At an early age she became the daily soloist of the National Anthem at her elementary school. Carolyn was saved at the age of 10 at the First Baptist Church of South Charleston at a Youth Revival. She was baptized soon after and became a member of that church and attended there for several years where she taught Sunday School (Toddlers) with Mrs. Wooten. Carolyn had served as the church pianist at Cobb's Creek Missionary Baptist Church and also played for a gospel quartet.
She retired from J.C. Penney's after nearly 30 years of service and also served as a volunteer for both the American Red Cross and Thomas Memorial Hospital. Carolyn was a 50-year survivor of Breast Cancer.
She enjoyed many hobbies such as knitting, photography, ancestry, Hallmark movies and enjoyed spending time with her kids. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Kidd, Jr.
Surviving, daughter, Terri Taylor; son, Joe Moore (Kelley); brother, James R. Kidd (Peggy); grandchildren, Chad Taylor (Crystal), Benji Taylor (Megan), Tiffani Stewart (Patrick), Kelsey Johnson (David), Blake Moore (Anna); great-grandchildren, Makinley and Caspian Stewart, Finnegan, Nazareth and Monroe Taylor, Colton Taylor, Adalyn, Elias and Isabella Johnson.
Service will be 12 noon Monday, March 28, 2022, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Sunday at the church. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.