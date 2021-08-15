CAROLYN SUE MOORE, 74, of Charleston was carried home by angels on August 12, 2021. She was employed by C&P Telephone and Bell Atlantic, retiring from AT&T. Carolyn enjoyed crafts, gardening, and "shop til you drop" road trips. She was a member of CWA 2001 and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Zebley II as well as her mother and father, Lora and John Moore II.
Upon her death she leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Linda & John Moore III, daughter, Pamela Carpenter. Pam's partner Chris Carrier (AKA Carolyn's Mexican), son, James Painter II, grandchildren: Chrystal Carrier, Christopher "Dylan" Carrier (Jean Oakley - fianc ), Kayla Painter (Johnathen Redman - fianc ), Mackenzie Painter, and great-granddaughter, Adilynn Redman. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews friends, and many fur babies, her most precious ones, Gracie & Minnie.
A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m., Tuesday August 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Dunbar, WV.