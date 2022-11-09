Good Shepherd Mortuary
CHARLES SAMPSON MOONEY, of St. Albans, joined the love of his life in eternal rest on November 7, 2022.
He was born in Raymond City, WV to the late Harry H. Mooney and Daisy Mae Young Mooney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate of more than fifty years, Bonnie M. Mooney; son Charles "Chuck" Mooney, brother Harry H. Mooney, Jr., and sisters Juanita May Minnick Stone, Conita "Connie" Ray Cunningham and Pearl Marie Mooney and best friend, John Warner.
Charles is survived by his daughter Denise G. Tucker, and her husband David, who have cared for him for many years, grandson, Derek Walker and his wife Denise and great grandsons JR and Tucker Walker, and granddaughter Tisha Walker. Charlie and Bonnie traveled all over the United States, shared a love of the outdoors and fishing, and they shared a special love and bond with their grandson Derek, whom they took everywhere with them. Pawpa Charlie taught Derek to drive by cleaning the snow off the streets at the trailer park with a four-wheeler and by driving around "the Watkins" farm in Ripley. They all shared vacations, birthdays, ski trips, holidays, Sunday dinners, and a lifetime of cherished memories.
He is also survived by daughter, Dreama Dawn Cook, daughter-in-law Jennifer Mooney, grandsons Arlo, Aaron, and Alijah Cook, granddaughter Amber Cook Walker, several great-grandchildren, sister Muriel Lee Dunlap, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was born on June 20, 1928. Denise and David honored him by being married on his birthday. He was proud to celebrate his birthday, their anniversary and WV Day on June 20th. He served proudly in the United States Navy. He was in the Merchant Marines, worked for over 20 years for US Steel on the great lakes, was a member of the Steelworkers Union, and a former member of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee.
Per his wishes, graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Minister and friend Travis Bradley officiating.
Special thanks and recognition to "Charlie's Angels", Drema Kay, Leigha (Suzie), Marge (Freda), Margaret, Virginia, "Rosie", Patti, Rory and Daughter Denise, who provided him with the best of care in his own home. Also, thanks to the home health nurses of Hubbard Hospice House West.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.