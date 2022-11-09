Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
CHARLES SAMPSON MOONEY, of St. Albans, joined the love of his life in eternal rest on November 7, 2022.

He was born in Raymond City, WV to the late Harry H. Mooney and Daisy Mae Young Mooney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate of more than fifty years, Bonnie M. Mooney; son Charles "Chuck" Mooney, brother Harry H. Mooney, Jr., and sisters Juanita May Minnick Stone, Conita "Connie" Ray Cunningham and Pearl Marie Mooney and best friend, John Warner.

