Surrounded by her loved ones, CHERYL GAYE HUNTER lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away into our Lord's care on June 7th, 2021. Cheryl was born on October 2nd, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana. Cheryl is retired from West Virginia Federal Credit Union.
She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Frank Morton and sister Marcia Hatcher, all from Montana.
Cheryl lived in South Charleston, West Virginia with her husband, Vernon Gomez Hunter. Cheryl is survived by her two daughters, Stacey Lynn Smith (Brian) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Jodi Catherine Epperson (Everett) of South Charleston, West Virginia, two grandsons, Noah Lee Epperson, and Owen Riley Epperson, both from South Charleston, West Virginia, her sister Tracey Moore (Jim) of Lexington, Kentucky and two nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Cheryl was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished the time she got to spend with her family. Always smiling and laughing, and eager to hear how her grandsons were doing. Over the years, Cheryl and Vernon adopted and cared for many pets, all of which they loved dearly.
After retirement, with her husband by her side, Cheryl traveled the world, many times by cruise ship which she really enjoyed. She visited many fantastic places and made lifelong friends on those trips.
At Cheryl's wishes, there will be no memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.