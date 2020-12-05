CHRISTIAN MICHAEL JONES, 25, of South Charleston died November 21, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, WV. It was on a snowy cold night when this beautiful baby boy was born. His eyes where as blue as the sky and perfect was the word to describe this child. Christian Michael Jones was his name, but by his momma he was known as her Wooga Monster. He was a blond hair angel. A momma's boy who slept with his mom until he was 7 yrs old.
Christian didn't have it easy growing up he lost his brother Elijah to SIDs when he was seven. He was forced to experience some hardships of real life early. Yet through out all of this he grew into a strong fearless man.
Some would say Christian was head strong and stubborn. He saved up his own money for a car and went into the army. So proud he was. I remember looking at him in his uniform feeling so proud. I (his mother) told him experience the world because I've given you roots to come home to and wings to fly. He was robbed of life. Cheated of ever being a father (he would of been an amazing father). He loved kids. As a ladies man he was loved by so many. He had friends that loved him so much. He was kind and generous to everyone. Always giving to others. Funny and yet so responsible. He always paid his debts and his home was open to his friends and family.
This world was robbed of a true solider, brother and son. His death wasn't caused by a short illness like people want you to say he was killed by one bad decision. Just once bad decision took this bright beautiful man who was loved by so many.
Christian is survived by his mother Crystal Free Cook (South Charleston), Father Michael Lee Jones (Dunbar), Siblings Isaiah Chance Drake, Kolten Eli Cook, and is best friend and sister Alexis Sophia Cook. Grandparents Richard and Vickie Walker, Kelly Stump, Debbie and Roger Jones. Uncle Ricky Lee Walker. Aunts Chelsea (James) Minx and Jennifer Jones. And the friends that will miss him. And we can't forget Dreka his very much loved little black kitten.
Just like the matching tattoos that his mother and him have. "Dream as if you will live forever, Live as if you will die today". Gone but never forgotten. One life one love so shall the memory live on thru all of us who knew and loved Christian.
Service will be 3 p.m., Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Bailey-Cobb Cemetery, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.