Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website CINDY L. EDWARDS, 67, of South Charleston, beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Mattie Vandale, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.She was retired from Kanawha Janitorial Services with many years of service.Surviving, sons, Rocky Tyler, Scott Vandale; brother, Johnny Vandale; sisters, Helena Burdette, Sharon Byrd, Joeretta Means, Cathy Casto; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.Committal service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.