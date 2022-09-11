Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

CINDY L. EDWARDS, 67, of South Charleston, beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Mattie Vandale, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.

She was retired from Kanawha Janitorial Services with many years of service.

Tags

Recommended for you