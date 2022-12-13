Good Shepherd Mortuary
Words can not express the pain we felt as our hearts were shattered as the center of the affection of our father's heart, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this fallen earth. Words can not describe the comfort or the joy and elation we feel as we know simultaneously our family's matriarch entered into the presence of the Lord and is celebrating a grand reunion with her family and friends who arrived in Heaven before her.
CLARA EVELYN ADKINS PISTORE was born in Baltimore Maryland on September 24, 1938 to John Robert Adkins and Elizabeth Maude Gump Adkins. She died at 4 a.m. on December 10, 2022 at the age of 84 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia, after a twenty year long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Clara married Bill on May 22, 1955. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
She was a loving wife, mother to five, grandmother to twelve, great grandmother to sixteen and anchor of the Pistore family.
She was an entrepreneur owning and operating the Excello Restaurant, Kanawha Terrace IGA and owner of two Dollar General stores. She was the Clara of the Clara's Home-Made brand.
Surviving her are her four siblings Dorothy Byrd, Robert Adkins, Barbara Chandler and Eugene Adkins, the true love of her life of 68 years, her husband Reverend Bill Pistore, her daughters, Ellen (Earl) Ritz, Melody (Henry) Taylor, Julie (Jim) Blevins, Cindy (Steven) DeBord, her son Jody (Brenda) Pistore, grandchildren Crystal Ritz (Daniel) Miller and their children Everly and Wyatt, Michelle Ritz (Travis) Martin and their children Adelle and Hudson, Allison (Rocky) Persinger and their son Norman, James Blevins, Johnny Blevins, Tiffany Taylor (Greg) Racer and their daughters Tessa and Kasey, Hank Taylor (Summer) and their sons Braxton and Rhett, Grant Taylor and fiancée Emily Tyler, Kateland DeBord (Nathan) Whaples and their children Leland and Layla, Annie DeBord and her son Eli Fields, Hannah Pistore (Matthew) Sparks and their children Emily and Jeremiah, Sophia Pistore (Josh) Wetherholt and their children Addilyn and Bradley.
The family will celebrate Clara's life together privately at their family cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday December 13, with Jody Pistore officiating.
Our entire family's gratitude goes to her daughter Julie who was her primary care giver, her church, The First Baptist Church of South Charleston for their pouring out of affection and prayers, The Hubbard Hospice House for their excellent care and a host of others who served her. She was loved.
