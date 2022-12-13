Thank you for Reading.

Words can not express the pain we felt as our hearts were shattered as the center of the affection of our father's heart, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this fallen earth. Words can not describe the comfort or the joy and elation we feel as we know simultaneously our family's matriarch entered into the presence of the Lord and is celebrating a grand reunion with her family and friends who arrived in Heaven before her.

CLARA EVELYN ADKINS PISTORE was born in Baltimore Maryland on September 24, 1938 to John Robert Adkins and Elizabeth Maude Gump Adkins. She died at 4 a.m. on December 10, 2022 at the age of 84 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia, after a twenty year long battle with cancer.

