Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

BARNEY LILLY, 84, of South Charleston, WV passed away on February 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1956 and graduated from WVU School of Engineering in 1961. He retired from Columbia Gas Company after 35 years. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston. He was active with United Methodist Men and held various leadership roles in the church over the years. Barney was a member of the Flying Hillbillies RC Club and a member of the WV Wildwater Association. He loved spending time outdoors and family trips to the beach. He was very active in his life until the end.

He was born April 23, 1938 an Caretta in McDowell Co, WV to Cline B. and Hallie (Harper) Lilly.

Tags

Recommended for you