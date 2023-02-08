Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
BARNEY LILLY, 84, of South Charleston, WV passed away on February 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1956 and graduated from WVU School of Engineering in 1961. He retired from Columbia Gas Company after 35 years. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston. He was active with United Methodist Men and held various leadership roles in the church over the years. Barney was a member of the Flying Hillbillies RC Club and a member of the WV Wildwater Association. He loved spending time outdoors and family trips to the beach. He was very active in his life until the end.
He was born April 23, 1938 an Caretta in McDowell Co, WV to Cline B. and Hallie (Harper) Lilly.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years Rebecca "Becky" Lilly; children, Suzanne (Mark) Simmons of Clintonville, John "Rick" (Debbie) Lilly of Clarksburg, Catherine (Ken) Bostic of Tornado, Bradley (Lily) Berry of Tobyhanna PA and Kristi (Adam) Akers of Charleston; grandchildren, Justin Simmons, Joseph Simmons, Joshua Simmons, John Lilly, Kendyl Bostic, Rachel Kayley Bostic, Athan Berry, Sierra Embrey and Ben Akers; great grandchildren, Riley, Avery, Oliver, Carter and Emma Simmons, Owen, Noah and Mason Embrey.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The First United Methodist Church in South Charleston 905 Glen Dale Ave South Charleston WV 25303 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd West. Charleston WV.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in South Charleston with Rev. Paul Helmick officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.goodshepherdmortuarywv.com. Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 Fifth Ave, South Charleston is handling the arrangements for the Lilly family.