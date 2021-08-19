Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
CONNOR CHRISTIAN MEADOWS passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at 28 years old.
Connor was born and raised in Charleston, WV and attended Bible Center, Cross Lanes Christian, and George Washington High School before graduating from West Virginia State University. Enjoying athletics and the outdoors, Connor played Soccer for GWHS and was an Eagle Scout in Troop 71. Finding his passion, Connor served with the Charleston Fire Department from 2017 to 2020.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Theresia and Donal Meadows, his great uncle, Donald Young, and his cousin, Kurt Meadows.
He is survived by his father, Gregory Meadows, his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Charles Windham, his siblings, Chandler, Cameron, and Caroline Meadows, his grandparents, David and Ellen Mitchell, his aunts and uncles, Pamela and James Dodson, Donal and Lynn Meadows, and Matthew and Holly Mitchell, and his cousins, Jennifer, Julie, Joseph, Jill, Josh, Kevin, Grace, and Hope; for all of whom, Connor will be lovingly remembered for his passion, his humor, and his love for his family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321.