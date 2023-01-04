Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

CONSTANCE E. "CONNIE" MILLER, 83, of Charleston passed away Monday January 2, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House. She was a member of Bible Center Church. Connie worked for many years as a medical technologist at different medical facilities in the Charleston area.

She was the daughter of the late Arie Bonham and Genevieve McClung Bonham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Bonham and her sister, Judith B. Phillips.

Tags

Recommended for you