CONSTANCE E. "CONNIE" MILLER, 83, of Charleston passed away Monday January 2, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House. She was a member of Bible Center Church. Connie worked for many years as a medical technologist at different medical facilities in the Charleston area.
She was the daughter of the late Arie Bonham and Genevieve McClung Bonham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Bonham and her sister, Judith B. Phillips.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William B. Miller; sons, Bill (Katie) Miller Jr. of Port St. Lucie FL and Andrew L. Miller of Charleston; grandson, Garrett Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday January 6, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston with Reverend Doctor Timothy L. Bias officiating. Private family interment will take place in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Good Shepherd Mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.