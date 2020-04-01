DANNY AUSTIN SONGER, 74, of Charleston, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. The body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.
DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.