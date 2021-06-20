DAVID C. DeLAUDER passed away on June 15,2021, at the age of 57. He leaves this earthly world too soon.
An accomplished chef, David's love of food and it's preparation was his way of expressing love to his family and friends. His hospitality and generosity were beyond measure. There was always an open seat at his table.
David was a 1981 graduate of George Washington High School and a life-long resident of Charleston. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Terri Triplett DeLauder; his son, David (Little "D"), both of Charleston; and his stepson, Gregory Fitzgerald, currently stationed in South Korea with the US Air Force. Also surviving are his brother, Tommy of Charleston; sister, Lisa, of Ocala, FL; half brother, Kevin Huntley, of Ocala FL; step grandfather, Bernard Erskine; mother-in-law, Beverly Triplett; brother-in-law, Dr. Reggie Triplett, his wife, Dr. Leah Triplett and their daughters, Katherine and Sara, all of Charleston.
David is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Leo DeLauder, Jr., his mother Patricia Yanov DeLauder, his paternal grandfather, Thomas Leo DeLauder, Sr., and his dear "Gran" Hope DeLauder, with whom David shared a very special bond.
Service will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 Fifth Ave., South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior tot the service at the mortuary.
At David's request, a celebration of his life will be held at The Bears Den, 405 Capitol St, Charleston, at 6 p.m., Tuesday evening. Please join us for a meal and a toast.
A private burial will take place on Wednesday, June 23.
To honor David's love of animals, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the following link: goodshepherdmortuary@gmail.com