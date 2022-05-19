Good Shepherd Mortuary
DAVID P. VANHORN, 65, of Dunbar, WV, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV, after battling a long illness.
He was born July 24, 1956, in Puerto Rico to Ardith and Pauline Gherke VanHorn. He married Linda Jones on July 23, 1976.
He graduated from Sissonville High School in 1974 and Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, TN, in 1979. He served as a youth leader and an assistant pastor during his lifetime. He had taught at Maranatha Christian School and most recently taught Bible and computer classes at Cross Lanes Christian School until his retirement. He was currently the Pastor of Rich Fork Baptist Church, having served there for 31 years.
David loved being in the ministry and helping people. One of his greatest joys was going on soul winning visitation every week with the men of the church. He enjoyed having a part in the music ministry and helping with Vacation Bible School. For many years he helped with church camps and senior class trips.
He enjoyed life. He always had a joke or teasing comment ready to share with the hope of making someone smile. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the woods.
Surviving is his wife, Linda; his mother, Pauline VanHorn of Sissonville; sisters Sandra Broyles and Diann (Dick) Fields, both of Charleston; brother-in-law, Rex Jones of Knoxville, TN; and nieces and nephews of whom he always said he loved to spoil: Stephanie Sylvester-Johnson, Blair and Patrick Hayes, Heather Walden, Ivy and Andrew Hodges, and Shanna, Taryn and Dalton (Amanda) Jones; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends who loved and respected him.
He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Gladys Jones; grandparents Bernard Onnie and Bessie VanHorn, and Cleburn and Flora Gherke; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville, with Pastor Kevan Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Rich Fork Baptist Church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.