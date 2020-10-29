DAVID R. TOLLEY of Charleston WV passed away Monday October 26, 2020. He was born to Dallas and Marie Tolley January 12, 1934 in Bartley, WV.
David retired from the WV Department of Highways after 30 years. His second career was as a jack-of-all-trades. He loved doing projects through his church to help those in need,
Those left to cherish David's memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Jessie Arthur Tolley; daughters, Jane Traube (Kevin) of Beckley, Julie Jones (Matt) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Emily Saidi (Eric) of Nitro, David Traube (Jenna) of Huntington, Austin Diamond-Jones (Nora) of Springfield, VA, Jared Jones (Sara Cleto) of Atlanta, GA, and Zane Van Jones (Laura) of Greenville, SC; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Samuel Tolley (Pat) of Albuquerque, NM and Elmer Tolley (Mitzi) of Radford, VA; sister, Ann Whitacker (Earl) of Denten, NC, and sister-in-law, Peggy Tolley of Las Vegas, NV.
David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred Tolley and Robert Tolley; sister, Hazel Murensky.
He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, October 30 in the mausoleum chapel at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.