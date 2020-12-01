DAVID STEPHENS Sr. 72, of Charleston, went home to the Lord on November 25, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park.
He was born to the late John Leonard and Jeanette Stephens. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen and brother John Stephens. He was retired from Quick Delivery Service.
He is survived by son Rick (Lisa) Stephens of Cross Lanes, daughter Denise (Chris) Plott of Ripley, grandchildren Brandon Stephens, Amber Stephens, Haley Stephens, Rachel Means, Jacob Dunlap and Lakin Plott. 11 greatgrandchildren. Sisters Bevie (Mike) Gandee and Cheryl McGhee.
Special thanks to Cindy Dolin, Sandy Ball, Nancy Walden, Bub Shaffer, Dwight Goff and the wonderful staff at Kanawha Hospice Care. .