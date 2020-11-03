DELBERT RAY FRENCH II, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on October 30, 2020 after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. He fought a long and difficult battle, determined to live his life to the fullest, regardless of debilitating circumstances.
He was born on April 12, 1942, in Charleston, the son of the late Delbert French I of South Charleston and June A. Elliott of Kanawha City.
Delbert graduated from West Virginia University in 1964, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked for Boeing, a contractor for NASA in Huntsville, Alabama, before returning to West Virginia several years later to work for DuPont, retiring from there in 2000.
"DR" is survived by many loving cousins and friends. He loved his family and looked forward to family get together's on weekends and holidays, as well as monthly luncheons with fellow retirees from DuPont.
He adopted several dogs from local shelters over the years and enjoyed walking them in his neighborhood. As a result, he made many good friends who shared his love of dogs.
The family extends deep appreciation to the Hospice staff and Visiting Angels home care workers for their professional care and support.
A short visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, from 1-2 on Thursday afternoon, November 5, prior to a private graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lincoln Co.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Union Mission Ministries, 700 South Park Road, Charleston, WV, 25304.