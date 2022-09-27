Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of DELMER LEE NUNN, JR. at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 23, 2022 after a long battle with COPD. Delmer was 85 years old.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Cora and Delmer Nunn, Sr., his siblings, Betty Lee, Lois "Jeannie" Lee, Ronald Nunn, Judy Mullins, and his special brother-in-law and best friend, Charles "Chill" Lee, Sr.
He is survived by his devoted wife, companion, and best friend of 68 years, Barbara. He was a cherished father to his children: Delmer Nunn III (Paula), Pamela Sirianni (Anthony), and Sharon Marker. "Papa" Delmer was adored by his grandchildren: Stephanie Nunn (Eric Braeden), Robyn Sirianni, Ashley Scragg (Greg), Andrea Haynes (Josh), Stevie Goff (Leslie), and Seth Marker (Erica Kessell). He has 3 great-grandchildren: Nikolas Sirianni, Curtis
Shamblin, and Mary Karen Shamblin. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that brought him much joy.
Delmer was a fun-loving, kind, gentle soul and could always be counted on to help anyone who asked. While he was a "jack of all trades", his greatest title was "Papa" to his grandchildren. On any given day, he could be seen on the front porch swing holding his grandchildren and telling them a story. "Papa had ears that truly listened, arms that would always hold, love that was never-ending, and a heart that was made of a metal more precious than gold."
Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Gerald Clark officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.