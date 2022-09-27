Thank you for Reading.

Delmer Lee Nunn
Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of DELMER LEE NUNN, JR. at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 23, 2022 after a long battle with COPD. Delmer was 85 years old.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Cora and Delmer Nunn, Sr., his siblings, Betty Lee, Lois "Jeannie" Lee, Ronald Nunn, Judy Mullins, and his special brother-in-law and best friend, Charles "Chill" Lee, Sr.

