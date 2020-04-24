DELORIS TAYLOR, 86, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020, at the John F. Keener Jr. Solace Center (Hospice) in Asheville, North Carolina. She was formerly from Franklin, North Carolina, for the last six-plus years.
Deloris "Dee" Taylor was born on September 4, 1933, in Gauley Bridge, to Clara and James B. Simms Jr. She received her LPN license in Ohio and worked numerous years in the nursing profession.
She was preceded in death by her three prior husbands: Elbert Scarbro, Raburn Steele, and Jim Taylor. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Robert Simms, Don Simms, and Berkely Simms; sisters, Gwendolyn Taylor and Veronica Barker; and daughter, Karen Petry.
She is survived by her sister, Rebecca (Charlie) Cozart; sons, Roger (Kathy) Scarbro and Tracy (Sabra) Steele; numerous grandchildren, great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed.
Her funeral service will he held this Saturday, April 25, followed by interment at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cross Lanes. Her son, Roger Scarbro, will be officiating the service.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.