DIANA LYNN ATKINSON, 63, of South Charleston, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice, West, South Charleston. She formerly attended the Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene until her illness prevented her attending in recent years. Diana enjoyed crafts and was a talented floral designer. In recent years she owned and operated her own floral shop called "Uniquely Yours" and also enjoyed taking care of foster children. Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Shaffer Miles; brother, Bruce Miles.
Surviving, husband, Paul Atkinson; sons, Caleb Atkinson, Ben Atkinson; daughter, Abby Atkinson; father, George Miles; brothers, Brian Miles, David Miles; grandchildren, Josiah and Joshua Atkinson.
Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in the Atkinson Family Cemetery, South Charleston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday at the mortuary.