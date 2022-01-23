Good Shepherd Mortuary
DOLORES MAE CARLSON, 91, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospice Unit. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 20, 1930, daughter of the late Howard D. & Stella E. Walsh Cochenour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Reed Carlson in 2008, and son Kent Reed Carlson in 2019.
Dolores graduated from Crafton High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1948, and the Kanawha Co., WV School of Practical Nursing in 1973. She was retired from Riverside Nursing Home and Arthur B. Hodges Center. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was also very involved in genealogy and the Find-A-Grave.com internet project, having entered over 11,000 memorials and 15,000 pictures to the website, many in the very cemetery she will be buried. She was praised by many for being so active on the computer at 91 years old.
Dolores is survived by daughter, Karen (Mike) Johnson, daughter-in-law, Angel Carlson, son Mark (Cheryl) Carlson, daughter Christeen (Bob) Ruddle, grandchildren: Carole, Jennifer, Sean Joseph, Erik, Angela, Josh, Kelly (Mark), Chad and Samantha; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Amber, Caitlin, Talia (Richard), Katie, Camden, Taylor, Savon, Logan, Dylan and Grady; and one great-great-grandson, Finnley.
A private service for the family will be held Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.