Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
DONALD LEE SHOWEN, 91 of Nitro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with his family at his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Williams Showen; his parents AJ and Tillie Showen; sisters, Annie Stump, Margaret Faneuf and Eloise Peters; and brother Gene Showen. He is survived by daughter and son-in law, Malinda and Rod Childress; granddaughter, Kristen Childress; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Rae Showen; grandson, Thomas Showen, brother-in-law, Bob Brown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Williams Bailey and Jim Bailey, several nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved.
Dad grew up in Whitesville, WV, Boone County. A 1949 graduate of Sherman High School, he enlisted and served in the US Navy, completed Radioman Service School (RM2) and was assigned to the USS LST-1096 during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of the USS LST Ship Memorial Association. Upon being honorably discharged he returned to Whitesville and his pre-service employment with the C&O Railroad until he gained employment with Bell Lines Trucking Co (later Smith's Transfer Trucking Co) where he began his extensive career in computer programming. After retirement, Dad continued working in computers at PM Enterprises and Corporate Identity. At the age of 87, with failing eyesight, he decided (reluctantly) to "call it a day". Through the years, he spent many hours becoming a master woodworker (or as he always claimed, "a good wooder"), fishing whenever and wherever he got the urge, and working the Charleston Gazette's daily crossword puzzle.
Dad's wit and sense of humor were second to none. He was a family man who also loved his community, country and was devoted to his faith. His first church home was the First Baptist Church in Whitesville. His last church home was Mount Calvary Baptist Church where he was faithful in attendance to Sunday morning service and weekly Bible study.
Dad's wish was for his body to be donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry.
In lieu of flowers, it was also Dad's wish for donations to be made to the USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN 47708 or by visiting lstmemorial.org.
Memorial service will be 12 Noon, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Avenue, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour to the service at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.