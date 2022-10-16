Thank you for Reading.

Donald Lee Showen
Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
DONALD LEE SHOWEN, 91 of Nitro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with his family at his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Williams Showen; his parents AJ and Tillie Showen; sisters, Annie Stump, Margaret Faneuf and Eloise Peters; and brother Gene Showen. He is survived by daughter and son-in law, Malinda and Rod Childress; granddaughter, Kristen Childress; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Rae Showen; grandson, Thomas Showen, brother-in-law, Bob Brown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Williams Bailey and Jim Bailey, several nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved.

Dad grew up in Whitesville, WV, Boone County. A 1949 graduate of Sherman High School, he enlisted and served in the US Navy, completed Radioman Service School (RM2) and was assigned to the USS LST-1096 during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of the USS LST Ship Memorial Association. Upon being honorably discharged he returned to Whitesville and his pre-service employment with the C&O Railroad until he gained employment with Bell Lines Trucking Co (later Smith's Transfer Trucking Co) where he began his extensive career in computer programming. After retirement, Dad continued working in computers at PM Enterprises and Corporate Identity. At the age of 87, with failing eyesight, he decided (reluctantly) to "call it a day". Through the years, he spent many hours becoming a master woodworker (or as he always claimed, "a good wooder"), fishing whenever and wherever he got the urge, and working the Charleston Gazette's daily crossword puzzle.

