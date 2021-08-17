DORIS ANN DUNLAP, 84, currently of Charleston, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, while resting peacefully in Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial Division. She took the hand of God's most beautiful and tender angel, the angel of death, and was transitioned from this world into the next world, the world of eternity. As she went from darkness into light, she was met by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born October 13, 1936 to the late Melbourne and Pauline Smith of Winifred, WV, and was also preceded in death by her life-long husband of 64 years, Major Warren Dunlap; brothers, Gene Smith, Kenneth Smith; sisters, Jewel McGraw, Kay Skidmore; granddaughter, Bailee Rose Dunlap.
Surviving, loving children, oldest son, Danny (Bo/Bimbo) Smith, his wife Nancy, Danny's two daughters, Sarah Berry and Amanda Rainwater; daughter, Dalena Kim Jenkins and her husband, Marshall (Butch), their two children, Justin Jenkins, Kaitlyn Staunton; youngest son, Joseph Dunlap and his wife Tina, their daughters, Emma Elswick, Rylee Raeann; four great-grandchildren as well as her cat, "Socks".
Doris was a member of Old Glory Church, Winifred, WV as well as South Ruffner Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. She will be laid to rest in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.