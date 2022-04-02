Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
DORIS ANN SMITH, 90, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1931 to the late Harry P. and Pearl E. Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 grandchild, her loving husband of 66 years, Wesley H. "Bige" Smith who died in 2016, and a son, Robbie Joe who died in 1973.
She was born and raised on Charleston's West Side, attended Stonewall Jackson High School, worked at the Diamond Department Store, and retired with 18 year service from C & P Telephone Company. She was saved and baptized at the age of 14 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and attended church there for many years.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family very much.
She enjoyed gardening, working word puzzles, and cross stitching but nothing rivaled the joy that her family brought her.
Surviving, sons, Paul (Teresa), Blaine (Connie), Larry (Sherry), Tim (Pat); 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Miller (Nina); sisters Phyllis Dills and Betty Joe Witzke.
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor nurses and staff at Stonerise of Charleston Rehab for their loving care of Doris and the wonderful support they provided for not only Doris but for the entire family. They were wonderful.
Service will be Monday April 4, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston with Dr. Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.